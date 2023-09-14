USA Today is now hiring a dedicated ‘Beyoncé reporter’
Are you a hardcore Beyoncé fan? Have you learned off the entire Renaissance Tour setlist or memorised the lyrics to every song on her discography? Then your dream job might just have become available.
USA Today’s parent company Gannett is looking to hire a dedicated Beyoncé reporter to cover all things Queen Bey.
As if the recruitment team at USA Today weren’t under enough pressure to sift through the likely thousands of applications for their Taylor Swift Reporter job, now they’ll also have to tackle another mountain of resumes from hopeful Beyhive members.
To accommodate for the astronomical cultural impact that Beyoncé has made, the team at USA Today has resorted to hiring a reporter to cover every aspect of Ms Carter, her creative projects, her tours, her fanbase, and everything in between.
The official job listing, posted to Gannett’s recruitment page and LinkedIn, reads: “USA Today Network are seeking a reporter to chronicle the music, fashion, cultural and economic influence of Beyoncé.
“The international superstar and icon’s impact is felt across generations. She has been a force in everything from how the country views race to how women think about their partners.
“We are looking for an energetic and enterprising writer, capable of a text and video-forward approach, who can capture Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s effect not only on the many industries in which she operates, but also on society.
“This reporter will identify why the star’s influence continues to expand and the effect it is having on the music and business worlds. The successful candidate also will tap into stories about the Beyhive, her protective fanbase that propels the image and relevance of the artist. ”
It continues: “This reporter will chronicle the next big moments of Beyoncé’s career, from the end of her Renaissance tour and its $1 billion in sales to her next ventures and endeavors, offering readers of USA TODAY, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view.”
As you can probably imagine, the interest in this position is already quite high, and fans are taking to social media to advertise themselves for the role.
So, there’s a lot of debate over who should get the job – but what everyone in the Beyhive can agree on is that this job is absolutely necessary.
Much like the Taylor Swift reporter, there are certain qualifications a Beyoncé reporter has to have to be considered for the role – aside from being a superfan.
Not only will you need a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in communications, journalism, or a related field, but you’ll also have to have at least five years of journalism experience in a digital-first newsroom, a valid driver’s license, and a reliable form of transportation.
This role is only open to reporters based in the United States, and the successful applicant must be willing to travel “extensively”.
If you think you’d be perfect for the role, you can apply now with your resume and cover letter.
Dream it, work hard, grind ’til you own it – it’s what Bey would want.
