USA Today is hiring a Taylor Swift Reporter.

If you’re a hardcore Swiftie, your dream job might just have become available.

USA Today is looking to hire a Taylor Swift reporter for their news team to report on all things Tay-Tay.

In a job listing uploaded on Tuesday (12 September), the USA Today Network called for an “experienced, video-forward journalist to capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.”

Given Swift’s recent wave of extreme super-stardom, it was only a matter of time before news publications started catching on.

The job description reads: “Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy.

“We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer, and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms. “

Know someone who would be right for the job? (Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

It continues: “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds. ”

Unfortunately, even if you are the world’s biggest Taylor fan, there are some other qualifications you’ll need to be considered for the dream role.

As well as a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in communications, journalism, or a related field, you’ll need at least five years of journalism experience in a digital-first newsroom, and the ability to quickly cultivate a national audience while reporting on the “biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift’s tour.

No pressure, then.

You’ll also need to be based in the United States and be willing to travel internationally as required. Could this mean the lucky reporter will be attending Taylor’s tour? Who knows!

If you’re what USA Today is looking for, you’ll be offered between $21.63 and $50.67 per hour.

But be warned – the competition is already fierce.

The successful applicant will need to be based in the US and be willing to travel internationally. (Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

The Twittersphere (now X-sphere) is exploding with hopeful applicants registering their interest.

“No because I’d be perfect for the USA Today Taylor Swift reporter job,” one user insisted.

A second told their followers: “guys i’m so serious i’m gonna apply to be the taylor swift reporter. there’s only one qualification i don’t fully hit (but im close so i might as well give it a shot).”

guys i’m so serious i’m gonna apply to be the taylor swift reporter. there’s only one qualification i don’t fully hit (but im close so i might as well give it a shot) — chloe (@a_marveloustime) September 12, 2023

And a third posted: “Hey USATODAY, I have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, I run three Taylor Swift fan accounts on social media, and I have formally worked as a daily newspaper features reporter and had my articles published in print and online formats.”

Who will make the cut and live out their “Wildest Dreams” with USA Today? It’s only a matter of time before we find out.

Best wishes to everyone applying – and to the hiring manager who has to sort through all of those resumes.