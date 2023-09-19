Trans actor and Pose star Angelica Ross has accused Ryan Murphy of stalling talks about an all-Black-lead season of American Horror Story.

On Monday (18 September), in a series of social media posts, the star, who appeared in seasons nine and 10 of the hit horror anthology series, shared screenshots from email correspondence with AHS creator Murphy from a two-year period.

Ross originally posted a video of her on a panel during the Hollywood strikes where she discussed diversity in the industry.

While she described Murphy as “gold”, she also said she wanted to “make history with Black creators telling trans stories”.

The first screenshot, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, dated 3 July, 2020, shows Murphy’s email to Ross, informing her that an AHS series starring Black women, including her and Keke Palmer, was in the works.

The same day, Ross replied, signalling her enthusiasm and a list of other notable Black women she recommended. Among the names suggested were Debbi Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Alfre Woodard, Angela Bassett and Amiyah Scott.

She also shared a wish list of talent she’d like to work with, including Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, Kerry Washington and Halle Berry.

Ross, who claimed she put a Marvel role on hold to pursue the potential AHS season, then shared her final follow-up email, dated 7 February, 2022, in which she asked Murphy if she could be involved on the producing side.

“I think I could add a lot to the table in the overall storyline if we are still looking to do a Black lead cast,” she wrote.

In the caption, Ross said: “After not hearing back, after sending flowers and no response, I sent one last email in February 2022 [it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID-19], while still contractually in first position with the show.

“Marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since.”

She continued: “One white director was moping on set, saying he doesn’t think he’s coming back next season because there’s been a ‘change in direction’.

“I just smiled, knowing what it was, but trust some folks weren’t thrilled cuz they knew I’d press for Black directors, writers…”

Ross concluded by stating she still had more to share, such as “transphobic remarks” and “racism” from co-stars on set.

American Horror Story: NYC (the 11th season) aired in autumn 2022 and starred Russell Tovey, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd and Zachary Quinto. Set in 1980s New York, it featured a string of murders of gay men.

American Horror Story: Delicate (season 12) is due to premiere on FX in the US tomorrow (20 September), with Disney+ having the rights for the UK, although no air date has been announced yet. It will star Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian, in a Rosemary’s Baby-style story.