Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension is currently outselling the rest of the UK top 20 combined – putting it on course to hit the Number One spot later this week.

Following the success of infectious single “Padam Padam” earlier this year – the song became her biggest hit in more than a decade in the UK and the US – Kylie released her sixteenth studio album, Tension, on Friday (22 September).

The record garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and fans alike, and is now set to become her ninth UK chart-topper.

According to the Official Charts, which measures the UK’s most popular albums and songs, Tension is outselling the rest of the the top 20 albums on the chart combined.

Kylie’s latest success sees her joining an elite group of female singers. (Youtube/@AmericanIdol/Getty)

That means that a Number One album is all but assured when the final chart placings are released on Friday (29 September), with Kylie easily outstripping heavyweights Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

Kylie has scored seven UK Number One singles over the course of her music career, starting with “I Should Be So Lucky” in 1988 and including classics like 2001’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and 2003’s “Slow”.

Kylie also has eight chart-topping albums to date, including the 2020 banger-crammed Disco, 2010 fan-favourite Aphrodite and 2018’s Golden.

An Audience With Kylie, will air in December. (ITV)

Fans are thrilled by seeing Kylie thrive at the business end of the charts once again, more than 35 years into her career. She joins an elite group of female artists to have scored top-10 hits across five decades.

“Kylie Minogue is really at the top of her game, and this renaissance she seems to be having is such a joy to see,” wrote one fan. “Seeing people discover the magic of Kylie’s music is always amazing.”

A second fan wrote: “Let’s talk about queen behaviour,” while a third declared that Kylie is the undisputed “queen of the UK”.

A fourth pointed out: “This woman just keeps on winning.”

Alongside “Padam Padam”, the new album features the title track and second single, as well as some of the freshest songs in Kylie’s catalogue, including “Hands”, “Hold On To Now” and “Story”.

In addition this latest chart success, Kylie is set to embark on her first Las Vegas residency, at The Venetian Resort’s Voltaire from 3 November.

But she’ll be back in the UK in time for a one-night TV special in December. An Audience with Kylie Minogue will be screened on ITV.