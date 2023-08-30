ITV announces new one-off special with Kylie Minogue, and fans are spinning around

Kylie fans are spinning around and screaming “Wow!” in unison after it was revealed that the Australian superstar will have her own An Audience with… special.

ITV’s An Audience with… series sees globally renowned entertainers host, talk with and perform for a star-studded audience of celebrities and VIP guests.

The show began in the 1970s as a vehicle for Brummie comedian Jasper Carrott but in 1980 it became a series of one-offs and has featured stars such as the Spice Girls, Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage and Elton John.

After a decade-long break, the series returned to ITV in 2021 for a special “one night only” episode with British singer and “Hello” hit-maker Adele.

The episode was a roaring success, spawning numerous viral moments – most notably when queer comedian Alan Carr was forced to step in as host while Adele had a teary reunion with her former English teacher.

There are few pop stars who could match Adele’s charisma, charm and back catalogue of hits, but if anyone is up to the task, it’s Kylie.

Following on from the chart glory of her recent hit “Padam Padam”, which became her biggest UK and US smash in more than a decade, Kylie will record the special at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in December.

I am thrilled to announce, in partnership with @ITV, ‘An Audience With’ 🥁 <Me/Kylie/Moi/Yours Truly>, live from London’s iconic @RoyalAlbertHall. Pre order my new album Tension from the official store to get access to the exclusive fan pre sale on September 6th!… pic.twitter.com/D0OLlHFsu7 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 30, 2023

According to the Royal Albert Hall website, tickets will go on sale on 6 September for “friends and patrons” of the venue, while members of the public will be able to grab a seat two days later.

Fans can expect a huge list of celebrities in the audience, too, considering Adele welcomed the likes of Mel B, Emma Thompson, Kelly Holmes and Naomi Campbell.

Kylie is likely to treat viewers to songs from her upcoming sixteenth studio album Tension, which is set for release on 22 September – including her recently announced single of the same name – as well as some older classics.

Kylie is set to record her show at the Royal Albert Hall in December. (Edward Cooke)

According to the Royal Albert Hall, there are some “surprise collaborations” lined up, too, which is perhaps unsurprising considering her raft of recent team-ups with pop music’s finest, including her sister Dannii Minogue, Jessie Ware, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears.

In addition to performing, Kylie will take questions from the audience of “friends, personal heroes” and entertainment royalty.

This is not the first time she’s been on the series – the first time being 2001 – and she becomes one of a very select group to make a second appearance on the show.

As with any news Kylie-related – such as her recent announcement of a Las Vegas residency later this year – fans have been sent into overdrive.

“An Audience with Kylie Minogue [will be] one of the greatest masterpieces of her career,” gushed one excited fan. “We just know she will deliver once again… we won so much.”

A second fan wrote: “Omg, this is a must-watch… such an icon,” while a third simply labelled the news “the best thing” they’d heard “all year”.

Others, though, are more than a little worried by the idea of battling with tens of thousands of fellow Kylie fans for tickets. “This really will be war, I am nervous,” one said.

An Audience with Kylie will air on ITV and ITVX later this year.