Kylie Minogue’s new single ‘Tension’ sets queer social media aflame: ‘In her Cher era’
Hot on the heels of her mega-hit “Padam Padam”, pop icon Kylie Minogue’s latest single, “Tension”, already has queer fans in a tailspin, with some speculating that the lyrics represent a dig at reality TV star Kylie Jenner.
After the ecstatic queer response to her heartbeat-inspired single “Padam Padam” which was credited as “saving pop”, fans have been on the edge of their seats anticipating the next release from Kylie’s upcoming 16th studio album, also called Tension.
“Tension”, which dropped on Friday (1 September), is an edgier offering from the legendary Australian hitmaker, with a gloriously sexy side.
Just like “Padam”, “Tension” features an electro-pop sound that feels ready to remix, with steamy lyrics including: “Don’t be shy, boy, I don’t bite / You know where, touch me right, ta-ta / Oh my god, touch me right there.”
“Touch me right there, baby break the tension,” Kylie sings in the chorus.
The official music video for “Tension”, which garnered half a million views within 24 hours, has fans gagging over the nods to previous Kylie looks through her five-decade career such as her infamous showgirl era – as well as her ability to reinvent herself entirely.
The single has, quite simply, set the internet aflame, with fans taking to X and Instagram to share their adoration for Queen Kylie.
“She’s still absolutely eating, 36 years into her career mind you,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “Kylie Minogue is the most interesting pop star of 2023.”
A third posted: “This is orgasmic and this is art. She is SERVING your honour.”
Over on Instagram, fans have also praised “Tension” for its innate queerness, and the fact that it’s just, well, a banger.
“The video … touched me right there,” one Instagram user wrote. “Kylie to her management: ‘MAKE IT GAYER,’” another posted.
Some fans have also theorised that “Tension” could include a potential diss towards makeup mogul and reality TV personality Kylie Jenner, after the Kardashians star attempted to trademark their shared first name back in 2015.
Certain lines from “Tension” have sparked online speculation, including when the Aussie pop icon sings: “Call me Kylie-lie-lie / Don’t imita-ta-tate.”
To say that “Tension” has sent LGBTQ+ fans into a frenzy would be an understatement, and with two incredible singles now released, Kylie’s Tension album is set to be one for the history books.
The singer also unveiled the track list for her upcoming album yesterday, with titles including “10 out of 10” and “Things We Do for Love”.
Kylie Minogue’s 16th studio album, Tension, is set to be released on 22 September.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions