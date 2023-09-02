Hot on the heels of her mega-hit “Padam Padam”, pop icon Kylie Minogue’s latest single, “Tension”, already has queer fans in a tailspin, with some speculating that the lyrics represent a dig at reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

After the ecstatic queer response to her heartbeat-inspired single “Padam Padam” which was credited as “saving pop”, fans have been on the edge of their seats anticipating the next release from Kylie’s upcoming 16th studio album, also called Tension.

“Tension”, which dropped on Friday (1 September), is an edgier offering from the legendary Australian hitmaker, with a gloriously sexy side.

Just like “Padam”, “Tension” features an electro-pop sound that feels ready to remix, with steamy lyrics including: “Don’t be shy, boy, I don’t bite / You know where, touch me right, ta-ta / Oh my god, touch me right there.”

“Touch me right there, baby break the tension,” Kylie sings in the chorus.

The official music video for “Tension”, which garnered half a million views within 24 hours, has fans gagging over the nods to previous Kylie looks through her five-decade career such as her infamous showgirl era – as well as her ability to reinvent herself entirely.

The single has, quite simply, set the internet aflame, with fans taking to X and Instagram to share their adoration for Queen Kylie.

“She’s still absolutely eating, 36 years into her career mind you,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “Kylie Minogue is the most interesting pop star of 2023.”

A third posted: “This is orgasmic and this is art. She is SERVING your honour.”

If you want me to stop playing Tension by Kylie Minogue you’re going to have to sedate me pic.twitter.com/9jOrgSl9Ae — Steven (@IIIIIMCMXCV) September 1, 2023

Our Kylie has saved pop music yet again with Tension I fear. I just can’t get its stunning beat out of my brain. Where’s her Damehood? pic.twitter.com/QnBMdwzSSJ — Sharon Watts’ Fluffy Cuffs (@SharonCuffs) September 2, 2023

I fully support Kylie Minogue entering her 90's Cher era for Tension pic.twitter.com/ct0TEnSLOd — Mr Padam R 💎 (@MrAdamR) August 31, 2023

kylie minogue leaving the studio after recording ‘tension’ pic.twitter.com/AOo57IZcxx — 🏋️‍♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) August 31, 2023

This is to respect you even more, a woman who only dedicated herself to her surviving art of cancer who has never been involved in a scandal or lived in excesses. How well we started September Kylie Minogue the Queen of Homosexuals #tension #KylieMinogue we love you #streaming pic.twitter.com/FbVGGJ0Wgg — Navy ⚓️ PF2 🎀 (@ikivz) September 1, 2023

Over on Instagram, fans have also praised “Tension” for its innate queerness, and the fact that it’s just, well, a banger.

“The video … touched me right there,” one Instagram user wrote. “Kylie to her management: ‘MAKE IT GAYER,’” another posted.

Some fans have also theorised that “Tension” could include a potential diss towards makeup mogul and reality TV personality Kylie Jenner, after the Kardashians star attempted to trademark their shared first name back in 2015.

this kylie jenner shade in tension i fucking LIVE for miss minogue pic.twitter.com/9aVHTTT62y — victor 🐉 (they/them) (@psychologvical) August 31, 2023

“Call me Kylie” I can’t help but hope this is a dig to Kylie Jenner and I am here for it! #KylieMinogue #Tension #Kylie — Elian (@EliRssl) August 31, 2023

Certain lines from “Tension” have sparked online speculation, including when the Aussie pop icon sings: “Call me Kylie-lie-lie / Don’t imita-ta-tate.”

To say that “Tension” has sent LGBTQ+ fans into a frenzy would be an understatement, and with two incredible singles now released, Kylie’s Tension album is set to be one for the history books.

The singer also unveiled the track list for her upcoming album yesterday, with titles including “10 out of 10” and “Things We Do for Love”.

Kylie Minogue’s 16th studio album, Tension, is set to be released on 22 September.