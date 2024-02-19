Madonna expertly recovers after falling off chair during Celebration Tour

Madonna has proven that the show must always go on as she pulled off an expert recovery after falling off a chair during the latest stop on her Celebration Tour.

The Queen of Pop performed two nights of the critically acclaimed Celebration Tour at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena over the weekend (17 and 18 February).

On the second night, the 65-year-old “Vogue” singer was perched on a chair that was being dragged along the stage by dancer Daniele Sibili during the “It’s a Celebration” segment of the show.

As Madonna sang her 1986 True Blue hit “Open Your Heart”, Sibili appeared to trip in their stilettos, causing the pop superstar to tumble backwards before rolling from the chair to the stage floor.

Ever the pro, Madge managed to miss only a few seconds of the song before resuming singing while still laying on the floor.

She even laughed the incident off, before picking herself up with a little help from a second dancer.

You may like to watch

A third then came up and gave her a hug, and Madonna joked: “You’re not going to drop me, are you?”

As she tried to get herself back into the performance, she quipped: “Oh sh*t, I don’t know the words.”

A second later though, and she was performing the lyrics in full and climbing onto the back of another chair, proving how to effortlessly recover from a mess up.

As footage of the incident surfaced on social media, Madonna’s fans were quick to note how her four decades in the industry have helped her learn to cover slip-ups with ease.

“She’s the queen for a reason,” remarked one fan on social media, while a second added: “This is hilarious. Love her laughing it off.”

Madonna. (Getty)

A third declared Madonna as “always a professional” who “never misses a beat”, and honestly, they’re correct.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour began in London last October, following a three month delay after Madonna was admitted to ICU with a “serious bacterial infection”.

When the show eventually got on the road, it became clear that the star was honouring her unwavering LGBTQ+ fanbase with the tour.

In one segment, she emotionally pays tribute to the victims of the AIDS crisis via her song “Live To Tell”, while other sections celebrate the queer art of ballroom, drag, and the Progress Pride flag.