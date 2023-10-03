RuPaul’s Drag Race season three winner Raja has issued a statement after claiming she had been accused of theft.

On Monday (2 October), the drag performer and makeup artist shared a post on Instagram detailing the incident. The post has since been deleted.

In it, she alleged that a staff member from a restaurant at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Arizona, “humiliated” her in front of people, by accusing her of stealing a wine glass and demanding she return it.

“I don’t think it’s cool to be treated poorly while travelling,” Raja wrote in the post, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Yo, I got a burger and wine for almost $60 (£50), including a tip for this a**hole, and this dude followed me to my gate accusing me of stealing a wine glass. What the actual f*k?”

She shared a Google review she wrote, expanding on the incident, which also appears to have since been deleted.

“The dude actually went to my gate and humiliated me in front of people asking for a glass,” she wrote. “I am on route to LA and stopped in this restaurant for food and some wine and instead accosted.”

Raja claimed she was accused of stealing a wine glass. (World of Wonder)

Later that day, Raja shared a follow-up statement on Instagram to reveal that she had spoken to the restaurant, made amends, and had therefore decided to delete the original post.

“Decided to delete my rant post about the Phoenix airport restaurant. They’ve apologised and are now aware that perhaps they should check their employees. Have a nice day everyone,” she wrote, alongside the caption: “Apology accepted.”

While the matter appears to be closed, Raja’s fellow Drag Race stars and fans are living for the drama in the Instagram comments.

“I’m still not over thinking you stole a wine glass,” wrote Canada’s Drag Race host Brook Lynn Hytes, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Another person posted: “Bro, just imagine being the guy who accused Raja of stealing a wine glass. Would love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation.”

A third commented: “Wheeewww, they did not know the power of Drag Race fans.”

Raja shot to fame after winning the third season of Drag Race in 2011. She maintained a strong fan base thanks to her role co- hosting World of Wonder web show RuPaul’s Drag Race Fashion Photo RuView.

She returned to the franchise in 2022 for All Stars 7.