GB News has fired Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson as investigations into Dan Wootton continue, following misogynist comments made on air about a female journalist.

On Wednesday (4 October), the right-wing news channel took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that, after previously being suspended, both Fox and Robinson have been fired.

“As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.”

The post added that the “internal investigation into Wootton continues”.

Fox was suspended from the channel after he made a series of offensive comments about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news platform Joe, while on Dan Wootton Tonight.

During the segment, which aired on 26 September, Fox said “who would want to shag that?” in reference to Evans. This saw him and Wootton at the centre of a media storm.

Following his comments being deemed “totally unacceptable” by the GB News, Fox issued an apology video in which he said his words were “not representative of who I am” but also doubled down on his original misogynists comments about Evans.

Fox’s apology also followed Ofcom announcing it would investigate the GB News segment, following more than 7,300 complaints by members of the public.

On 29 September, GB News regular Robinson announced that he too had been suspended.

His suspension followed him urging his GB News colleagues to stand with Wootton, claiming doing so standing up for the “very idea of GB News”.

The Anglo-Catholic deacon, who presents Calvin’s Common Sense Crusade for the right-wing channel, wrote that he believed that GB News would be “finished” if the channel gave in to “pander to the woke mob”.

Wootton, who was recently fired from his column with MailOnline, remains employed by GB News, but is now under investigation.