Troye Sivan has revealed more than just the track list for his upcoming third studio album Something To Give Each Other, as the queer pop superstar appears nude on new promotional artwork for the record.

Following the viral success of his summer single “Rush”, which was released complete with a very NSFW music video, Sivan has now unveiled the full tracklist for his new album.

The ten-track album opens with “Rush”, and includes his recently-released second single, “Got Me Started”.

There’s also a collaboration with Spanish singer-songwriter Guitarricadelafuente entitled “In My Room”, and a new song called “What’s The Time Where You Are?”, which Sivan has begun teasing on social media.

TRACK 02 – ‘WHAT’S THE TIME WHERE YOU ARE?’ pic.twitter.com/bs6mewM8J2 — 👼🏼 (@troyesivan) October 5, 2023

Troye Sivan has spent much of his new Something To Give Each Other era leaning into queer sex and intimacy: In addition to his bare-bummed “Rush” music video, the album’s joyful cover art shows him shirtless, laughing into the lap of a nude male lover.

On Instagram, he’s been teasing each upcoming single with a new nude photo, much to the delight of his fans.

Now, he’s let the world know that he won’t be covering up any time soon. The inside sleeve of his new album depicts him entirely naked, save for a pair of white socks.

SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER – 8 DAYS pic.twitter.com/Drqqo6qchY — 👼🏼 (@troyesivan) October 5, 2023

The black and white image shows Sivan curled up on a sofa, looking down at his knees.

It’s unsurprising that Sivan’s current era is his most sexually liberated yet – he has previously shared that ideas for the album were sparked by one hook-up.

“We were laying in bed and he was like, ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures, connecting with people in this way’,” the singer recalled.

“Obviously the hook-up is fun, but he’s like, ‘Even if I never see you again, we get to have this really special moment together’.

“That really kick-started everything.”

The rest of the album was inspired by nights out on the town, finding his space in the LGBTQ+ community, and having really great sex.

Something To Give Each Other is out on 13 October.