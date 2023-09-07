Troye Sivan is clearly still feeling the rush, and he’s sent the queers of the internet into a frenzy with a risqué nearly nude pic ahead of his new single dropping.

As a gay superstar who continues to use his music to lean into the queer experience, Troye Sivan has spent much of this year getting his fans hot under the collar.

His comeback single “Rush” dropped back in July and was swiftly dubbed the song of the summer by fans, but it was the raunchy music video – which featured a glory hole and more naked bums than we could count – that really got tongues wagging.

Even the single’s title was erotic, sharing a name with the prolific brand of poppers. The single cover art, which depicted the singer lying in bed in a state of ecstasy, did little to dispel that theory.

As if fans needed any more evidence, his latest Instagram post has confirmed that Sivan is well and truly in his Horny Era™.

The selfie uploaded earlier today (7 September) shows Sivan in bed, nude, with his manhood tastefully covered by a blanket, alongside the caption: “Got me started.”

While the singer’s face isn’t visible, there’s enough on display in the photo to have sent fans well and truly wild.

Preempting the slew of thirsty remarks, one fan commented: “I already know these comments gonna be nasty, imma say a prayer.”

A second fan declared Sivan as “the top we didn’t know we needed,” while a third excitedly wrote: “I’ve waited a DECADE for you to enter your scandalous era.”

“The gay agenda is WORKING OVERTIME here,” gushed one social media user, while stars including RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Rosé, Drag Race Down Under judge Rhys Nicholson, and TikTok star Noah Beck shared their own …compliments.

Another simply described the photo as a “break the internet moment”, while someone else summed it up with: “Holy cockamoly.”

While the pic may just appear to be a harmless thirst trap, some fans believe it’s a hint that his next single, the follow up to “Rush”, could be on the way sooner rather than later.

Back in June, Sivan shared a similarly raunchy nude on his Instagram account, along with the caption “I feel the rush”. His following post, mere hours later, was him announcing “Rush” as his music return.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that in his recent interview with Rolling Stone, Sivan confirmed a song titled “Got Me Started” – which he’d captioned his latest nude selfie with.

Plus, Sivan teased a new single coming soon earlier this week, when he shared a series of photos of himself alongside the caption: “Resting to prep for single #2.”

As one fan put it, he’s definitely got a “new single inCUMing”.

Sivan’s third album, Something To Give Each Other, is due out on 13 October.