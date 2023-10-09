Les Misérables arena tour announces dates, venues and ticket details

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular has announced its first world tour dates and ticket details.

The iconic musical will stop off at arenas across the globe to celebrate its 40th anniversary year.

It’s been confirmed that the live concert show will open in Europe in September.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12 October via Ticketmaster.

The tour will kick off on 19 September, 2024 in Belfast, with dates planned for Glasgow, Sheffield and Aberdeen.

It’ll then head to mainland Europe, with shows planned for Luxembourg, Trieste, Milan and Oslo.

The first leg of the Les Misérables world tour will then finish up in Manchester and Newcastle, running into early 2025.

The official Twitter page for the concert tour has also confirmed that “more international dates to be announced”.

Earlier this year it was revealed that a UK company of more than 110 actors, musicians and crew will feature and perform to audiences between 3,000 and 5,000 each night.

Plus there will also be guest stars who will be “appearing at various stops” on the world tour.

It’s being produced by Cameron Mackintosh, who said: “Since the very first concert performance of Les Misérables in Sydney in January 1989, this remarkable musical has proved to be as powerful and successful in its every manifestation.”

“Whether in its original full theatrical form, a blockbuster musical movie, or any of its numerous spectacularly staged concert performances. Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries.”

Discussing the special guests, he added: “This much anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many of these celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars – and mine – in their favourite musical.”

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details – including presale info below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale on 12 October via Ticketmaster.

A priority sale will take place from 10 October. To sign up to this head to the official Les Misérables website.

You’ll be emailed details on how to access this presale for your preferred city and venue.

For European and UK tickets links as well as the full tour schedule, see below.