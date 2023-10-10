Le Fleur x Lacoste collab: release date, where to buy and more

Le Fleur and Lacoste have revealed details about their latest collab including the release date.

The two brands have teamed up for a second gender neutral capsule collection featuring apparel and accessories.

The Le Fleur x Lacoste collab will be available to shop from 11 October at lacoste.com and golflefleur.com.

The range from Tyler, the Creator’s Le Fleur and Lacoste combines the two brand’s styles, and marks their first collab in more than four years.

It features pieces including sleeveless V-neck sweaters, cable-knit cardigans and cardigan stitch polo shirts.

There’s also traditional short-sleeve polo shirts featuring co-branded Le Fleur x Lacoste alligator patches.

You can also get a twill jacquard set consisting of a Harrington jacket, pleated pants and a pleated skirt, as well as a matching wool jacket, pants and skirt set.

Other highlights include classic essentials like co-branded t-shirts as well as striped and solid socks.

The collab also features jewellery, with sterling silver necklaces and bracelets with a gold-played Lacoste crocodile clasp branded by Le Fleur.

“Louise [from Lacoste] is a God and these pieces are little angels, especially the pink shirt,” Tyler said. “I will wear these tan pants with every outfit for the next three years.”

Alongside the release of the latest collab, a special, limited-time Le Fleur x Lacoste retail space will be set up at Champs-Elysées in Paris.

It continues the partnership between the two brands, which began in 2019 when they presented their joint collection at that year’s French Open.

Prices for the latest range will be confirmed when it goes on sale, but the pieces are expected to be between $45-$895.

You can shop the new collection from 11 October exclusively via lacoste.com and golflefleur.com.