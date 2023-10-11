After months of gay anguish, queer Brits can breathe a sigh of relief – Rachel Sennott’s hit film Bottoms is finally has a UK release date.

The film, which has been described as Fight Club for high school lesbians, will debut in UK cinemas on 3 November, Warner Bros has confirmed.

The queer sex comedy stars comedian and The Idol actress Sennott and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri as lesbian best friend duo PJ and Josie.

Both virgins, PJ and Josie are pretty desperate to fall in love (read: have sex) with some of the school’s hottest girls, namely cheerleaders Isabel and Brittany.

After a small incident, which sees PJ and Josie hit Isabel’s footballer boyfriend Jeff (Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine) with their car, they’re threatened with expulsion, and an elaborate lie about forming a women’s self-defence club swiftly becomes a reality.

If they can convince Isabel and Brittany to join their self-made fight club, and eventually woo them into sleeping with them, then it’s a win-win situation for PJ and Josie. Of course, it’s not going to be that simple.

Cue an attempted murder plot, bombs, plenty of humiliation and an abundance of sapphic awkwardness.

Alongside Sennott, Edebiri, and Galitzine, Bottoms also stars Willow’s Ruby Cruz as PJ and Josie’s equally hapless queer friend Hazel and NFL champ Marshawn Lynch as teacher and divorcee Mr.G.

Cast of Bottoms. (Orion Pictures)

Mayday actress Havana Rose Liu is Isabel, and American Horror Story star Kaia Gerber is Brittany.

Bottoms is written by Sennott alongside its director, Emma Seligman, who is best known for directing the 2020 comedy Shiva Baby.

While British queers are going wild over the Bottoms release date, the film has been in US theatres since late August, and has been a commercial and critical success.

The film initially opened on just 10 screens across the US, but earned an impressive average of $51,625 (£41,000) per venue, the highest per-screen average on ten plus screens since Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won Best Picture at the Oscars this year.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has amassed a pretty spectacular 92 per cent positivity rating, based on 172 critics’ reviews.

Bottoms comes to UK cinemas on Friday 3 November.