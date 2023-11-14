Glossier announces details for its 2023 Black Friday sale

Glossier has confirmed details of its Black Friday sale including discounts and the all-important dates.

The beauty brand famously only does one sale year – for Black Friday – so it’s always a popular one.

The sale will go live from 21 November exclusively at uk.glossier.com and glossier.com, and we’ve got more details below.

Glossier, which has previously teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo, will be offering 25 percent off for this year’s day of deals.

It marks the biggest discount to date, while orders over $100 will receive 30 percent off.

So you can snap up the likes of Boy Brow and Milk Jelly Cleanser or the cult-favourite ‘You’ scent.

Other products will include the likes of the brand’s Lash Slick film form mascara and the fan-favourite Perfecting Skin Tint.

Plus you’ll also be able to get the brand’s new ‘Stretch’ foundation, the remix of its hero Perfecting Skin Tint.

You can find out a little more about what to expect for Glossier’s Black Friday sale below.

When is the Glossier Black Friday sale?

The Boy Brow and Ultralip products are featuring in the Glossier Black Friday sale.

It’s been confirmed by the beauty brand that the sale will take place from Wednesday, 21 November until Monday, 27 November.

The Glossier Black Friday sale will finish up at 11:59pm local time on Cyber Monday, marking its longest sale to date.

They’ve also revealed the discount amount – with 25 percent off the entire website and 30 percent off orders over $100.

In the UK it was 30 percent off orders over £85 in 2022, so it’s likely to be a similar price mark this year.

The only thing excluded from last year’s sale was gift cards, so you could get discounts on individual products, gift sets and more.

Similar to previous years, you won’t need any codes to get the discount as it was automatically applied across the website.

Below you can find out what deals are currently running on the Glossier website.

What Glossier deals are available?

Ahead of the Black Friday sale you can get some deals on the Glossier website.

If you sign up to Glossier’s mailing list – which will give you first chance to shop products, news on events and other Glossier updates – then you’ll receive 10 percent off your first order.

Once you’re signed up your welcome email will include more details on the discount.

Another deal currently live is a free Lash Slick in your shade-of-choice with any purchase over £75.

This is billed as “On the first day of gifting, Glossier gives to you”, so you can check back daily for new daily deals in the run-up to Christmas.