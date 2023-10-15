Britney Spears has issued a special thanks to her fans ahead of the release of her highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me.

Teasing the book’s release date Spears shared a short promotional clip to social media on Sunday night (15 October), revealing, for the first time, some of the quotes that will appear in the tell-all book.

Among the quotes was a special shout-out to her die-hard fans who launched the #FreeBritney movement and gave the singer a voice when she didn’t have one.

“If you stood up for me when I couldn’t stand up for myself: from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” one quote from the 26-second clip reads.

The fan-launched #FreeBritney movement dates back to 2009, after the pop icon was placed in a restrictive conservatorship, but gained serious traction online in 2019.

Britney has issued a special thanks to fans for standing up for her in her time of need. (Getty)

The campaign inspired protests, investigations, a New York Times documentary, and, eventually, the dissolution of Spears’ 14-year conservatorship in 2021.

After spotting the new promo clip for Spears’ memoir, fans took to social media to respond to the “Toxic” singer’s kind words.

“We will always stand up for you Britney!” one X (aka Twitter) user wrote.

“Oh baby we love you so much,” commented a second. “I can’t wait to finally hear your side. Stay strong and know you are loved.”

And a third assured the triple threat: “We will always have your back sweetie.”

Other quotes that appeared in the promo clip for The Woman In Me were rather shocking – but fans will have to wait a little longer to uncover what they might mean.

“My demeanor was innocent – and it wasn’t an act. I didn’t know what I was doing,” one line reads.

“I felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff,” she writes in another.

Alluding to a tough life in the spotlight, a third line reads: “I actually envy the people who know how to make fame work for them.”

And a fourth, rather eerie quote, says: “I don’t want it to be real, this is just a dream.”

The Woman In Me is slated for release on 24 October, both as a physical book and as an audiobook narrated by Michelle Williams.

Spears confirmed the news to People last week, saying in a statement: “This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it.

“Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.

“I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

The Greatest Showman star hasn’t said much about her work on the memoir, except for a brief statement that simply read: “I stand with Britney.”

Publishers Gallery Books have teased the book as a telling of the “incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” which will illuminate the “enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”