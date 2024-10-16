Pop superstar Britney Spears has listed Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner among her “girl crushes”, describing then as “literally gorgeous”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (15 October), Spears shared a note with the world, dedicating it to the women she “genuinely admires” and has “crazy girl crushes on.”

She also wrote about the friendships she had growing up and how they’ve changed over the years.

Britney Spears has listed some of the women she thinks are pretty. (Getty)

“Let’s talk about how your other half growing up is usually your best friend,” she said. “Y’all literally finish each other’s sentences. You don’t really look alike but because you’re always together, your mannerisms, the way you speak and even walk, it’s almost like you’re the same f***ing people.”

The “Toxic” singer went on to say her friendships are “not the same as when we were younger,” before wondering why that was the case.

Reflecting on her adult friendships, she name-checked the women who inspire her, starting with “a classic babe” whom she described as someone who “seems so sweet”: Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

‘They’re literally gorgeous’

Natalie Portman, singer Camila Cabello and Kendall Jenner were described as pretty before Britney said: “Geez, the other two are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore… they’re literally gorgeous.”

She added that she is writing a novel and learning lots about herself in doing so.

In her memoir The Woman in Me, the singer dashed any hopes of a new music era anytime soon. She also revealed how, under her father’s conservatorship, she had been forced to work against her will – particularly during her Las Vegas residency.

The star was famously released from a strict 13-year conservatorship, controlled by Jamie P Spears, in 2021, following campaigns by fellow celebrities, fans and the American Civil Liberties Union.

