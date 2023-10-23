Sasha Colby announces headline tour for 2024: dates, tickets and more
Drag Race icon Sasha Colby has announced a headline North American tour for 2024.
The season 15 winner will embark on the Sasha Colby Tour visiting theatre venues across the US and Canada.
Tickets for Sasha Colby’s headline tour are now available from Ticketmaster.
The tour will begin on 29 February in Calgary and stop off in the likes of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, New York and Toronto.
The tour will then finish up on 19 April with a hometown performance in Honolulu at the Hawaii Theatre.
Fans can expect to see America’s Drag Superstar deliver live music, drag, dancing and her iconic hair flips.
She recently released her new single “Feel the Power” which follows up her Drag Race single “Goddess”, which quickly became a fan-favourite track.
In October the star won The Drag Award at the Attitude Awards and told the crowd that her win represented a “f**k you” to transphobes.
Colby also said: “I hope the allies, actually, heard it the loudest and are proud to defend us and are passionate to defend us.”
You can find out how to get tickets, prices info and tour dates below.
How to get tickets
Tickets for the tour are now available from Ticketmaster.
Prices for the tour range from $46, with various packages available.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
Sasha Colby tour dates
- 29 February – Calgary, AB, CA Bella Concert Hall – tickets
- 1 March – Vancouver, BC, CA Commodore Ballroom – tickets
- 7 March – San Francisco, CA Palace of Fine Arts – tickets
- 8 March – Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren – tickets
- 9 March – Los Angeles, CA Palace Theatre – tickets
- 14 March – Houston, TX House of Blues Houston – tickets
- 16 March – Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas – tickets
- 17 March – Austin, TX Emo’s Austin – tickets
- 20 March – Boston, MA The Wilbur – tickets
- 21 March – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia – tickets
- 22 March – Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works – tickets
- 23 March – Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre – tickets
- 27 March – Washington, DC Howard Theatre – tickets
- 28 March – New York, NY Town Hall – tickets
- 29 March – Montreal, QC, CA Théâtre Beanfield – tickets
- 30 March – Toronto, ON, CA The Danforth Music Hall – tickets
- 4 April – Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall – tickets
- 6 April – Chicago, IL Thalia Hall – tickets
- 7 April – Minneapolis, MN Fillmore Minneapolis – tickets
- 12 April – Portland, OR Revolution Hall – tickets
- 13 April – Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre – tickets
- 19 April – Honolulu, HI Hawaii Theatre – tickets
