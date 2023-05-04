Sasha Colby, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s 15th season, has branded disgraced Republican congressman a ‘bitter booger’ who looked busted in drag – because he had no drag mother.

It’s no secret that Sasha Colby has long been considered an icon in the drag community. After a 20-year long career which saw the queen scoop the prestigious Miss Continental drag queen pageantry title in 2012, the queen affectionately named “your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen” burst through the doors of the werkroom of RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year to show the world why she’s a living legend – period.

Although Miss Colby won the eventual crown, she was not the victor of season 15’s reading challenge, which saw the queens creatively insult each other – that win (very importantly) went to Loosey LaDuca; but Colby has now got us thinking that she should have won that crown too, after delivering a blistering read to disgraced politician/drag performer George Santos.

After images of Santos as drag alter-ego Kitara Ravache were shared by journalist Marisa Kabas (following months of the gay Republican congressman supporting anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the US), Santos replied to the allegations by saying: “I was not a drag queen. I was young and had fun at a festival.”

And now, Miss Sacha Colby has offered us a – very plausible – reason as to why George Santos was never a “drag queen” while appearing on The Daily Show; and it’s not for his lack of trying.

After Colby addressed Santos as a “bitter, bitter booger, honey”, she told host Dulce Sloan that “[Santos] couldn’t find a mother,” referring to a mentor for young queens in drag.

“They said, ‘No, lost cause. Call CPS.'”

Ouch.

The read followed a more serious discussion of the Republican party’s ongoing targeting of queer people and drag performers in the United States.

“Once they objectify you and you’re living your truth, they get so mad because they’re jealous that they’re not living their truth,” Sasha said.

“For all of them, I think they just want to be in drag, or, they probably went in drag, and then they looked awful. [George] Santos?”

We don’t want to even put this phrase into the universe, but had George Santos had Sacha Colby as his drag mother, he would have looked a hell of a lot better.

Ironically, drag queens like Meatball have already taken to the stage as Santos – and slayed.