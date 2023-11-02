Bruce Springsteen ticket prices revealed for his 2024 UK and European tour dates
Bruce Springsteen recently announced a UK and European stadium tour – and these are the ticket prices.
The singer will embark on a 22-date tour across summer 2024 alongside The E Street Band.
The tour is set to kick off on 5 May at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with dates planned in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland.
The tour will then head to venues across Europe including Prague, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Hannover, Helsinki and Stockholm.
It will then finish up with a huge headline show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.
Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans might be wondering how much they’ll cost.
Well, you can find out everything we know so far ahead of tickets going on general sale this month.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
How much are Bruce Springsteen tickets?
It’s been confirmed that the UK dates are priced at the following: £174 front pit / £131.15 general standing / £75.85-£174 seated / £81.45-£185.50 aisle seated.
While the European dates are expected to be priced at: €60-€160 for seated and standing tickets and €110-€130 for front pitch standing.
When do tickets go on sale?
A number of presales have already happened this week, while UK fans can get tickets in the general sale at 10am on 3 November via Ticketmaster.
For details of the general sale dates and times for European shows, see below.
What are the tour dates?
- May 5 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 8am) – tickets
- May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland – Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 8am) – tickets
- May 16 – Cork, Ireland – Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 8am) – tickets
- May 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 8am) – tickets
- May 22 – Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- May 25 – Marseille, France – Orange Vélodrome (On-sale: Tuesday, 7 November at 10am) – tickets
- May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- June 1 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 12pm) – tickets
- June 3 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 12pm) – tickets
- June 12 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale: Tuesday, 7 November at 10am) – tickets
- June 14 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale: Tuesday, 7 November at 10am) – tickets
- June 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic (On-sale: Friday, 14 November at 10am) – tickets
- June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 9am) – tickets
- July 2 – Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Park (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 5 – Hannover, Germany – Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale: Wednesday, 8 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 9 – Odense, Denmark – Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale: Thursday, 2 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 12 – Helsinki, Finland – Olympic Stadium (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 11am) – tickets
- July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 21 – Bergen, Norway – Dokken (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 25 – London, England – Wembley Stadium (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions