Bruce Springsteen recently announced a UK and European stadium tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will embark on a 22-date tour across summer 2024 alongside The E Street Band.

The tour is set to kick off on 5 May at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with dates planned in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland.

The tour will then head to venues across Europe including Prague, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Hannover, Helsinki and Stockholm.

It will then finish up with a huge headline show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.

Ahead of tickets going on sale

tickets going on general sale this month.

How much are Bruce Springsteen tickets?

It’s been confirmed that the UK dates are priced at the following: £174 front pit / £131.15 general standing / £75.85-£174 seated / £81.45-£185.50 aisle seated.

While the European dates are expected to be priced at: €60-€160 for seated and standing tickets and €110-€130 for front pitch standing.

When do tickets go on sale?

A number of presales have already happened this week, while UK fans can get tickets in the general sale at 10am on 3 November via Ticketmaster.

For details of the general sale dates and times for European shows, see below.