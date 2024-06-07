Dolly Parton announces Broadway musical based on her life

Hold onto your bleach-blonde wig! Dolly Parton has announced she’s working on a Broadway musical based on her life, and we will be seated.

The “Jolene” hitmaker announced her plans for the musical, aptly titled Hello, I’m Dolly. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 6 June, the singer announced that she’s been working on the production “for several years”.

“I’m proud to announce we are finally developing ‘Hello, I’m Dolly – An Original Musical‘ for the Broadway stage,” she told fans. Of course, the musical is named after her 1967 debut album of the same name, which includes the tracks “Dumb Blonde” and “Something Fishy”.

Hello, I'm Dolly! I've been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I'm proud to announce we are finally developing 'Hello, I'm Dolly – An Original Musical' for the Broadway stage.

Parton said in a statement: “I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favourites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended.”

The star – who is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community – is writing a slew of new tracks to go alongside her hits in the production, which she is co-writing with Christmas on the Square’s Maria S. Schlatter.

Her music has already been heard on Broadway in the stage version of her 1980 film 9 to 5, which features the hit track of the same name, as well as other music and lyrics by Parton.

And that’s not the last of the Dolly Parton goodness in store for fans. Jennifer Aniston’s production company is reportedly set to reimagine Parton’s classic comedy film, according to The Insneider.

Parton commented on the planned remake, urging Aniston’s production company to feature the original cast in the film. “I’m hoping they use my song and I’m hoping they might find a way to have Lily, Jane and me come back in,” she said to E! News.

No dates for the Hello, I’m Dolly – An Original Musical shows have yet been announced, but Parton hopes that the show will debut on Broadway in 2026.