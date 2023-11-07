A new tour celebrating the “most iconic video game music” has been announced for 2024.

The show will head to five venues next May, which celebrate some of the most beloved soundtracks live.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the Video Games in Concert tour at Ticketmaster.

The national tour comes following two sold-out shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

It will begin in Brighton on 11 May and head to Liverpool, Wolverhampton and Manchester, finishing up on 19 May in Bournemouth.

The tour will be accompanied by the Heritage Orchestra, as they perform scores from the likes of The Last of Us, Uncharted and World of Warcraft.

Video Games in Concert will also feature new arranges from recent hit games including God of War: Ragnarök and Starfield.

“From the Nine Realms to the Forbidden West, Hyrule to The Continent, Raccoon City to the Keystone Dimension, and beyond, Video Games in Concert is sure to inspire you to return to the lands you love and invite you to explore new ones,

“[It’s] is a critically acclaimed concert series that features one of the world’s premier composers of video games scores, Eímear Noone, who is responsible for some of the most enduring soundscapes on World of Warcraft and other best-selling video games,” the producers said.

You can find out more ticket details and tour date info below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for all of the tour dates are now available to buy at Ticketmaster.

While fans can also get tickets for the Liverpool date at ATG Tickets.

Tickets are priced at £40.43 / £45.93 / £51.25 / £66.25 / £96.25