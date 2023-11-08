Love Island Games makes ‘herstory’ with franchise’s second-ever same-sex couple

Love Island Games viewers were shrieking at their TVs on Wednesday night (8 November) as they watched Kyra Green and Megan Barton-Hanson get together in an iconic same-sex coupling.

Fans didn’t want to get their hopes up too high when bisexual islanders Green and Barton-Hanson started flirting, fearing that producers wouldn’t let them couple up for the historically heterosexual franchise.

So, viewers couldn’t help but squeal with joy during Wednesday’s coupling ceremony when bombshell Green announced that she would like to couple up with Barton-Hanson, much to her delight.

Megan and Kyra are officially coupled up! (Peacock)

This marks the second time in Love Island history that a same-sex couple has been allowed – the first being Katie Salmon and Sophie Gradon from the first-ever season of Love Island.

Previously, producers had shut down hopes of a more fluid series. In 2021, executive producer Richard Cowles told the BBC that bringing in LGBTQ+ islanders was “not impossible and not something that we shy away from… but there is a logistical element which makes it difficult.”

Similarly in an interview with Radio Times, ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri said that LGBTQ+ islanders presented a “sort of logistical difficulty because although islanders don’t have to be 100 per cent straight, the format must sort of give [them] an equal choice when coupling up.”

But when Green, who originally appeared on Love Island USA, boldly pulled Barton-Hanson for a chat, stans started to get excited.

Both islanders, who are now sunning it up in the Fiji villa for the new all-stars series, have been very open about their bisexuality but started their time on Love Island Games trying to find a connection among the boys.

Megan and Kyra are the franchise’s second-ever same-sex couple. (Peacock)

It wasn’t long before Green realised her best connection in the villa was with Barton-Hanson, and decided to do something about it.

Standing up in front of the group as part of the franchise’s infamous re-coupling ceremony, Green said: “I want to couple up with this person because coming into the villa, I feel like right off the bat, I kinda had a genuine connection with them.

“It was just so easy to talk to them and just felt like something, I feel like I could see over time turning maybe into something. So the person that I would like to couple up with is… Megan.”

Immediately, a wide smile stretched across Barton-Hanson’s face, and she stood up to give Green a big hug. And she’s not the only one who’s excited.

Viewers at home are losing their minds, taking to X to discuss the iconic recoupling and decide that Green and Barton-Hanson are already the best couple in Love Island history.

they let megan and kyra couple up i’m here for it #LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/XHctDfAWus — suri⁷ (@taesafterhours) November 7, 2023

kyra with megan LETS GOOOOOO #LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/hCKT9xxlyn — haley | lesbian schmidt | 🚗⚡️ (@halesinparis) November 7, 2023

Kyra and Megan hands down hottest couple in love island history like it’s not even a competition. — kitty’s heaven (@asimp4seventeen) November 7, 2023

Later in the episode, the two islanders shared a few kisses, leaving fans blushing and kicking their feet.

The Kyra and Megan kiss scene at the start of the episode was EVERYTHING. Kyra adjusting Megan’s hair, the mutual intense staining, that long asf kiss and their giddy faces at the end? Bisexuals are SMILING! #LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/4MUFqu24pg — crystal (@lacoveys) November 8, 2023

“For the first time in a while, I’m giddy during this show.”

“I just want more of them… they’re so cute!”

Will this dream couple go the distance and make it to the Love Island Games final? If they do, they could be in with a chance of taking home a whopping $100,000.

Love Island Games is streaming six nights per week on Peacock.