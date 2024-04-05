Love Island star Eve Gale is dating TOWIE’s Demi Sims

Love Island‘s Eve Gale has said she had “the best time” while on a date with The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Demi Sims.

Twins Eve and Jess Gale, who recently appeared on the Love Island’s All Stars season, joined Sims on an episode of her podcast, Sims Squared, which she hosts with sister Frankie.

Even and Demi used their appearance to reveal they were dating.

Demi said they had been out together, before making plans for another date while filming the podcast.

“Me and Eve went on a date last week, it was our first date,” she told listeners.

Eve responded: “We kind of had other dates, but it’s not been a date, date. That was like our first date.”

The pair went to Latin American restaurant Amazonico London, in posh Mayfair, and when Demi asked Eve of she’d enjoyed herself, she answered: “I had the best time.”

Eve said they have been friends for three years, after meeting in London at a Boohoo event just after lockdown.

Speaking about the recent date, Demi said: “I was nervous [it] was going to get awkward, you know because usually we’ve always got people around. I was thinking, ‘[Are] there going to be awkward silences?’ then when I picked you up, you were chewing my ear off. I actually didn’t get a word in!”

Demi first appeared on TV screens in 2014 as part of the TOWIE cast. She has been open about her sexuality and has spoken about coming out as bisexual when she was 19.

In 2019, she dated Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson after meeting on Celebs Go Dating.