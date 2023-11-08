Time star Bella Ramsey is the face of a transmasculine non-binary fashion brand

Bella Ramsey, who is currently starring in BBC One drama Time, is now the face of a transmasculine, non-binary fashion brand.

Ramsey, who uses they/them pronouns, announced on Tuesday (7 November) that they would be collaborating with fashion brand Both& for a campaign called “Both&Bella”

Taking to Instagram, Ramsey announced the launch via a series of cryptic clues that fans had to figure out.

You may like to watch

Both& clothing is specifically designed with masc presenting customers in mind.

“It may sound simple,” the message on their website reads, “but we believe that empowering the transmasculine, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming communities to feel seen, safe, and empowered is important work.”

Ramsey, who posed for the campaign in the pink t-shirt and a loose black and silver tie, is teasing fans with hints on how to find the “Both&Bella” micro-site. Until then, the full extent of this collab is a mystery.

When they’re not sending their fans hunting for clues, Ramsey can be seen on TV screens in season two of BBC One drama Time alongside Jodie Whittaker and Tamara Lawrance.

In the series, Ramsey plays Kelsey, a heroin addict and scam artist who is pregnant with her abusive boyfriend’s child.

Bella Ramsey stars in BBC prison drama Time. (BBC)

The three-episode mini-series has been met with rave reviews from viewers – many of whom might not have been familiar with Ramsey’s work or their pronoun preferences.

Posting to Instagram after the series took off, The Last Of Us actor clarified their pronouns, noting that they “don’t mind” which pronouns people use for them and “never wanted it to be a big deal.”

While stating that ‘they/them’ “describe me most accurately” and feels the most “truthful”, the actor reiterated that it’s “impossible” for people to get it wrong.

“Comfort-wise… I’m good with any,” they wrote. “I have no dysphoria surrounding pronouns. Call me she, call me they, call me he. Call me however you see me. You cannot go wrong! It’s impossible to misgender me.”

Bella Ramsey has said that they/them pronouns feel the “most truthful” for them. (Getty)

Ramsey came out as non-binary while doing press appearances for The Last of Us, revealing that it was an identity they had fought with for a long time.

“Although I was confident on set, I was very shy everywhere else,” they told British Vogue back in June. “I’ve fought that word (non-binary) for so long. I didn’t want people to think I was just trying to be trendy. But it’s a very succinct way to describe who I am.”

Ahead of the series premiere, Ramsey confessed that they had been “kind of terrified” when they landed the role of Kelsey.

“Other characters I’ve played [before], they very felt like they were inside of me, and Kelsey was a character that felt more external,” they told Esquire.

“She didn’t really live inside of me and that was terrifying to be given this opportunity. It wasn’t until I got to the set and action was called for the first time that I was like, ‘phew, it’s going to be okay.’”

The full series is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.