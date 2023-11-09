Shania Twain’s tour crew members hospitalised after bus crash
A number of people in Shania Twain’s tour crew have been rushed to hospital after their tour bus crashed while travelling through Canada.
The tour bus, along with a truck, had been in the midst of a nine-hour drive from Winnipeg to Saskatoon to continue Twain’s Queen Of Me tour.
A statement from Maverick Management to PA News Agency described the incident as a “highway accident.”
“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather,” a spokesperson said.
“Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”
“We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support.
“We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”
The “Still The One” singer is still set to perform at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon this evening (9 November).
It is understood that Twain was not on the bus at the time of the crash and is safe.
It’s one of four dates that Twain has left in the Canada leg of her tour, after which, she’ll start getting ready for her third Las Vegas residency starting in May 2024.
The Queen of Me tour has already made stops across the US, Canada, and Europe.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions