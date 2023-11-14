When We Were Young festival has announced lineup and ticket details for its 2024 edition.

The ultimate emo fest returns for its third year on 19 October, 2024 with a new format.

The 2024 edition will see each set feature the top-to-bottom performance of a defining album from each act.

This includes headliners My Chemical Romance, who will perform Welcome to the Black Parade in full.

Fall Out Boy will also top the bill, but no specific album has been attached to their set yet.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the festival from 10am PT on 17 November via Ticketmaster.

The festival will return to Las Vegas Festival Grounds, with more than 50 acts performing.

The artists and albums that will be showcased include A Day To Remember’s Homesick, Jimmy Eat World’s Bleed American, Pierce The Veil’s Collide With The Sky and Mayday Parade’s A Lesson in Romantics.

Other iconic emo-pop albums that will be performed in full include Simple Plan’s No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls and 30H!3’s Want.

When We Were Young will also host the reunion of Cobra Starship, who will perform their second studio album ¡Viva la Cobra! in their first live performance since disbanding in 2015.

Other names performing across the weekend include New Found Glory, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Neck Deep, Motion City Soundtrack and Underoath.

You can find out everything we know about tickets including prices and presale details below.

When do When We Were Young tickets go on sale?

A presale will take place from 10am PT on 17 November via Ticketmaster.

To sign up to access this head to the official When We Were Young website and you’ll receive email details.

Tickets will then be released to the general public also via Ticketmaster.

How much are When We Were Young tickets?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for the festival will start from $19.99, see below for a breakdown of ticket prices.

General admission tickets are priced from $325, general admission plus from $550, VIP from $650 and hotel & ticket packages from $577.

Who’s on the lineup?

Here’s the full lineup so far for When We Were Young festival 2024.