Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has revealed how she keeps herself in top form after sharing her workout routine.

The former All My Children actress, who is newly-wed to non-binary singer, songwriter G-Flip, revealed her intense workout routine in snippets shared on her Instagram feed.

Her personal trainer, Ocho, reportedly trains her for an hour every single week doing a combination of three different exercises.

Before she can start focusing on her training, Stause first begins with a 10-minute warm-up aiming to loosen her muscles and put her in the right frame of mind for her gruelling routine.

Her warmup can include either high knee exercises, lateral lunges, forward lunges, hip arm circles, leg swings, or slow squats.

Once she’s ready to go, Chrishell Stause will then do a set of HIIT routines – short and intense workout periods which are typically followed by low-intensity recovery periods.

These HIIT combinations cal include kettlebell squat jumps, kneeling hip extensions with shoulder presses, bent-over single-arm rows, or inchworms into push-ups into upright kettlebell rows.

In an interview with Women’s Health, Ocho said: “Her drive, determination and work ethic means she adapts and destroys everything I put her through.

“A week for workouts for Chrishell can very,” he continued.

“Her schedule is very hectic, so we get in what we can, and HIIT training is one of the most efficient ways she can build muscle and burn fat at the same time.”

Ocho also recommended incorporating weights into HIIT sessions alongside isolated wieght sessions, saying: “we do heavyweight and plyometrics, as well as HIIT, so that her body is always moving and so that she never gets bulky, but still gains strength.”