A scene in Disney’s new The Marvels film reportedly confirmed a relationship between two iconic female superheroes, Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) and Valkyrie – but it was left on the cutting room floor.

Bisexual icon Valkyrie, played by Dear White People star Tessa Thompson, appears for a cameo in the new film, starring alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

The interaction between Carol and Valkyrie, the King of New Asgard, led some fans to speculate that the relationship between the two is more than just platonic.

In the Captain Marvel sequel, it’s up to Carol and Valkyrie to try and locate a number of Skrull refugees, and while the new film doesn’t confirm anything romantic between the pair, their on-screen scenes together depict them as being pretty darn close.

At one point, Valkyrie even gives Carol a kiss. It might be just on the cheek, but it hasn’t gone unnoticed in the fandom – who have been demanding a Valkyrie and Carol romance since it was announced that Valkyrie would be making a cameo.

Now, there might be a reason for their notable closeness, as entertainment social media page Can We Get Some Toast has reported that a scene confirming Valkyrie and Carol’s relationship was cut from the film.

In the alleged scene, the pair discuss the fact that they “work better as friends” – seemingly confirming that they have, at one point or another, been in a relationship.

• Captain Marvel and Valkyrie were explicitly together in the past (cut quote: “we work better as friends”) but Disney are… pic.twitter.com/LmZsCDwQhD — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) November 19, 2023

PinkNews has contacted Disney/Marvel Studios for comment on the claim.

It’s not the first time that fans have been left starved of a scene explicitly referencing Valkyrie’s bisexuality, either.

According to Taika Waititi, the 2017 Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok, which he directed, was supposed to feature a scene showing a woman leaving Valkyrie’s apartment, in a subtle nod to her sexuality.

Waititi explained people who saw a test screening of the film were “so confused” by the brief glimpse that the scene had to be cut, yet he agreed that the creators “should have just had her come out and kiss her and then leave”.

Fans of the franchise have been left upset that the interaction between Carol and Valkyrie was apparently dropped, with many demanding that Disney release the extended cut.

Fans aren’t alone in their desire to see the heroic duo make things official either, as both Larson and Thompson have expressed their support for the “shipping” of Carol and Valkyrie.

Larson once shared on X (formally Twitter) that she “will never stop loving this ship,” while Thompson has revealed that she “wouldn’t be mad at” the two characters being together romantically. Same

The Marvels is out in cinemas now.