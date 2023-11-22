Skims Black Friday sale: when does it start and what to expect?

Skims has announced a huge sale during Black Friday week – and this is everything you need to know.

Fans of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand will be wondering if they’re taking part in the Black Friday sale.

Well, the shapewear brand has confirmed its bi-annual sale will start on 22 November at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT.

Although it’s not being billed as a Black Friday sale, Skims say: “For a limited time, shop the styles you’ve been eyeing at discounted prices”.

It will be available to shop exclusively via the official website at skims.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Ahead of the Skims sale, they’ve confirmed that it’ll include shapewear, loungewear, intimates, clothing and more.

So there’s plenty of deals for fans to shop across the Skims range from 22 November.

The exact products featured in the sale won’t be revealed until the sale goes live, but the brand recently dropped a faux nipple bra as well as a men’s range.

While the popular ‘Everybody Fits’ range recently had an upgrade, with new colourways for its bodysuits, panties, second-skin bras and dresses.

Get your card details ready and you can find out more about the Skims ‘Black Friday’ sale below.

Is there a Skims Black Friday sale?

Technically yes, but the brand isn’t calling it a Black Friday sale.

Instead its the bi-annual Skims sale, which gives fans the chance to get their favourite pieces at a discount.

It’s expected to be a hugely popular sale, so make sure you’re signed up or logged into your account on the Skims website.

Then you can start adding your picks to your basket and checkout quickly before thing start to sell out.

You can find out more about specific dates and timings for the Skims sale below.

When is the Skims sale?

It’s taking place from 22 November, and is likely to run across the weekend including Black Friday on 24 November.

The sale will launch exclusively at skims.com from 7am PT / 10am ET, and if you’re in the UK then it will start at 3pm.