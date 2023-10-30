Skims announce new faux nipple bra dubbed as ‘game-changing’ by fans

Kim Kardashian and Skims have announced a new product – a push-up bra featuring built-in faux nipples.

The shapewear brand revealed its latest launch, the Ultimate Nipple Bra, to create a braless effect.

It’ll be available to shop from from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm GMT on 31 October via skims.com.

Kardashian previewed the new design in a campaign video, which sees her cosplay as a scientist dressed in Skims.

“The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking,” she says while typing on a computer. “And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skills to do their part.”

The clip cuts to the star pointing at a detailed diagram of the nipple bra. “That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she says.

She then sits on a desk, tosses her hair and declares: “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike these icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

Fans praised the new addition to the Skims range, as well as the campaign featuring Kardashian.

One commented: “for breast cancer survivors, Mastectomy Survivors… this is brilliant.”

Somebody else echoed this, writing: “My mom went through breast cancer and had a mastectomy. This design means so much more for women who lost a part of their femininity.”

Another wrote: “This is life changing for people who have had mastectomies. It may seem pointless to some but for others it’s a sense of normalcy after tragedy.”

Many fans agreed, with one saying: “For women with breast reconstruction this could be a game changer.”

While another said: “This can be gender affirming I’m really into it”

The Nipple Push-Up Bra will come in shades, ranging from sand to onyx, with sizes ranging from 30-44 and A-F.

Skims describes the bra as having a “perfect fullness” with a “built-in, faux nipple for shock factor”.

The brand has also confirmed that 10 percent of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra will be donated to 1% for the planet, a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet.

