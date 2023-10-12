Skims release ‘Fits Everybody’ range featuring new bodysuits

Skims is releasing a new Fits Everybody collection – and this is how to buy it.

The shapewear brand from Kim Kardashian is dropping new bodysuits, colourways and styles for its latest Fits Everybody range.

The Skims Fits Everybody range is be available from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on 12 October via skims.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand has confirmed: “The buttery fabric that can’t be beat is launching in new bodysuits, new colors, and signature styles.”

The latest range features new, limited edition colours including Neon Orchird, a bright pink, Slate, a grey-blue and Sapphire, a gemstone-inspired blue.

They’ll be available on products including Skims’ bodysuit, panties, second-skin bras and dresses.

While new products will be making an appearance in the latest Fits Everybody range, which includes long sleeve bodysuits.

“We heard you loud and clear,” the brand said, following fan demand for a long sleeve edition of the popular Skims product.

Another new addition to Fits Everybody is the low back bodysuits, which they say are “statement making”.

Fans can also get some staple pieces including long and short sleeve t-shirts, zip bodysuit, turtleneck top, thongs and boy shorts in the new colourways.

One fan commented on the new Fits Everybody range, writing: “I NEED.”

Another was a fan of the new Sapphire colourway, saying: “Love the color.”

Somebody else wrote: “that’s my pay day miss kimberly.”

While other called for the new colourways to be included in the shapewear range, and the brand are very responsive to fan requests – so watch this space.

Kim Cattrall stars in Skims campaign

Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall was one of the latest star’s to appear in a campaign for Skims.

The actress featured alongside Hari Nef, Nelly Furtado, Coco Jones and Lana Condor in the shapewear brand’s Best of Skims campaign.

Fans praised the campaign, with one commenting: “This was a REALLY good marketing move by Skims.”

Others said that “Skims did it again”, “freakin fabulous” and called the group of women “iconic”.

Another wrote: “Okay not to be dramatic but I need everything Kim Cattrall is wearing.”