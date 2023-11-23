Five things you need to know about being demisexual

Demisexual is a label given to those who only experience sexual attraction to someone after they have formed an emotional bond, and PinkNews asked YouTuber Christi Kerr to define and highlight the demi experience and how demisexual people navigate relationships.

Demisexuality falls between the spectrum of sexuality and asexuality. Straight, gay, lesbian and bi people can be demisexual.

The term also has its own flag, an adaptation of the asexual Pride flag, with each colour representing something special to the demisexual community.

Black symbolises the wider asexual community, white symbolises sexuality, purple represents the community and gray refers to the grey area between between asexuality and allosexuality (people who experience sexual attraction).

Kerr previously told PinkNews, in response to the myth that demisexual is an unnecessary term, that the label helps demisexual people feel “so validated”.

“There’s a lot of gay, bi, pan, trans, non-binary, demi people out there that would disagree,” she adds.

She said that she often receives “a lot of negative attention online” for being demisexual, but never chose to identify as demisexual which can make her dating life challenging.

In the video below, Kerr highlights what it means to be demisexual and how she navigates relationships.

And, thanks to Kerr, here are five thing you need to know about being demisexual.