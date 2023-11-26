Bianca Censori and Kanye West reportedly split

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are taking a break from their marriage. This comes after Censori’s friends and family reportedly “begged her” to leave the relationship during an intervention discussing their concerns over her husband being “controlling”.

They first began pressuring her to leave after the Yeezy founder, 46, allegedly started to show signs of “manipulative behaviour” and imposed a “strict set of rules” for Censori, 28, to follow – including to “never speak”.

Censori’s pals have reportedly said they are “extremely concerned” about her wellbeing in the relationship.

“Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her],” one source exclusively told the Daily Mail, “Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

“But she has no one right now and it is scary.”

The source goes on to insist the controversial rapper is attempting to make Censori into a “radicalised” version of Kim Kardashian but the “difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world”, they said, “He has since lost this respect.”

Another source went on to tell the Daily Mail that when friends and family made contact with Censori she said they should “f**k off”.

“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,’ a close insider told DailyMail.com.

“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to “f*** off” when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

West and Australian architect Censori have reportedly split after 11 months of marriage, the ceremony of which took place just one month after West divorced from Kim Kardashian.

Many have questioned the validity of the marriage licence.