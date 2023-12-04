Billie Eilish lost 100k followers after coming out

Billie Eilish has lost a whopping 100,000 followers since coming out last month.

The Grammy-winning musician has slowly started opening up about her sexuality in recent weeks – first revealing that she is attracted to women, then further confirming it during a red carpet interview by asking: “Wasn’t it obvious?”

Now, despite the “Ocean Eyes” singer’s global domination and critical acclaim, it appears that her coming out has been enough to lose 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Billie opened up about her attraction to women in an interview with Variety on 13 November, at which point, Eilish had 110,300,420 followers on Instagram, according to social media stats platform Social Blade.

Billie Eilish was surprised that fans didn’t already know about her sexuality. (Getty)

In that interview, conducted for the publication’s Power of Women issue, Eilish confessed that she had had trouble connecting with women in the past.

“I never felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she admitted.

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

You may like to watch

Eilish continued: “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life.

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Since then, Eilish’s follower count has dropped by six figures and stands at 110,200,603 as of 3 December.

That means the “What Was I Made For?” singer has lost 100,000 followers since revealing that she is attracted to women.

Eilish lost 100,000 followers after coming out. Good riddance! (Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Of that 100,000, just under 45,000 of those followers dropped off since Saturday (2 December), when Eilish reaffirmed in a red carpet interview that she had, in fact, come out.

While at Variety’s Hitmakers event over the weekend, Eilish was asked by a red-carpet interviewer whether she had intended to come out.

“I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realise people didn’t know,” she said.

“I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.

“But I saw the article and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ Okay, cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know. But it’s cool that they know. I am for the girls.”

While 100,000 followers is just a drop in the water for Eilish, it’s still disappointing to see how quickly fans can still turn on an artist as beloved as Billie for such a simple comment.

Billie Eilish confirmed over the weekend that she is attracted to women. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

That being said, it could be argued that those 100,000 followers were never truly Eilish’s fans in the first place, and the trash has effectively taken itself out.

This isn’t the first time that Eilish has lost over six figures in followers in a short amount of time.

Just two years ago, the singer inexplicably lost 100,000 followers because of a cover shoot she did with British Vogue, in which she wore a corset.

Speaking about the bizarre drop, Eilish told Elle: “I lost 100,000 followers just because of boobs. People are scared of big boobs.

Needless to say, Eilish won’t likely miss those followers and is still sitting comfortably on Instagram with 110 million followers who support the singer no matter her sexuality – or her cup size.