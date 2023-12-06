Tyla announces 2024 tour dates: tickets, presale and more
Tyla has announced details of a headline tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.
The breakout star will tour across the UK, Europe and North America in support of her debut album.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 8 December via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
Announcing the tour, the singer said: “My debut album launches top of the year and I’m coming to ROCK with y’all!!”.
Her headline run will begin on 21 March in Oslo and head to the likes of Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam and London.
You may like to watch
She’ll then head to North America across April and May with dates in San Francisco, Vancouver, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta and Boston.
The tour will be in support of her upcoming self-titled debut album, which is due for release on 1 March.
The LP features her breakthrough single “Water”, which reached the top 10 in the US, UK, Australia and her native South Africa.
@fallontonight @Tyla makes her Tonight Show debut with “Water” 💦 #FallonTonight #Tyla #Water #TylaWater ♬ Water – Tyla
After the track went viral on TikTok, Tyla became the youngest-ever South African and the first South African soloist in 56 and 55 years to enter the Billboard Hot 100.
It’s since been nominated for the Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
You can find out how to get tickets, presale details and more for Tyla’s tour below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 December via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
A presale for the UK, Europe and North America will start from 10am local time on 7 December. To access this, you can sign up via the singer’s official website.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
Tyla tour dates
- 21 March – Parkteatret, Oslo – tickets
- 22 March – Nalen, Stockholm – tickets
- 24 March – Amager Bio, Copenhagen – tickets
- 25 March – Säälchen, Berlin – tickets
- 27 March – LUXOR, Cologne – tickets
- 28 March – Cabaret Sauvage, Paris – tickets
- 30 March – Melkweg, Amsterdam – tickets
- 1 April – KOKO, London – tickets
- 22 April – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA – tickets
- 24 April – The Showbox, Seattle, WA – tickets
- 26 April – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – tickets
- 28 April – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC – tickets
- 1 May – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes’ Other Side, Denver, CO – tickets
- 3 May – Emo’s Austin, Austin, TX – tickets
- 4 May – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Dallas, TX – tickets
- 7 May – The Joy Theater, New Orleans, LA – tickets
- 8 May – Warehouse Live Midtown, Houston, TX – tickets
- 9 May – Miami Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach, FL – tickets
- 11 May – The Plaza Live, Orlando, FL – tickets
- 13 May – Center Stage Theater, Atlanta, GA – tickets
- 15 May – The NorVa, Norfolk, VA – tickets
- 17 May – 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C. – tickets
- 18 May – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA – tickets
- 20 May – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA – tickets
- 22 May – Théâtre Beanfield, Montreal, QC – tickets
- 23 May – The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON – tickets
- 28 May – Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN – tickets
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions