Tyla has announced details of a headline tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The breakout star will tour across the UK, Europe and North America in support of her debut album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 8 December via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “My debut album launches top of the year and I’m coming to ROCK with y’all!!”.

Her headline run will begin on 21 March in Oslo and head to the likes of Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam and London.

She’ll then head to North America across April and May with dates in San Francisco, Vancouver, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta and Boston.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming self-titled debut album, which is due for release on 1 March.

The LP features her breakthrough single “Water”, which reached the top 10 in the US, UK, Australia and her native South Africa.

After the track went viral on TikTok, Tyla became the youngest-ever South African and the first South African soloist in 56 and 55 years to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s since been nominated for the Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale details and more for Tyla’s tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 December via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

A presale for the UK, Europe and North America will start from 10am local time on 7 December. To access this, you can sign up via the singer’s official website.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.