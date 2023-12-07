Lil Nas X and Crocs have teamed up for a new collaboration – and this is how to get them.

The iconic rapper and brand have released their first collection with Nas X as the brand’s global ambassador.

The collection is now available to shop exclusively at crocs.com and crocs.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The artist was first announced as an ambassador earlier this summer, alongside the release of his The Heights collaboration to mark the news.

The latest release is a cozy design, in the form of the brand’s Sherpa Mega Crush Clog.

The pair of clogs are lined with faux shearling fabric along the exterior and strap, which is paired with a platform silhouette.

As well as the clogs, the collaboration also includes a five-pack of Jibbitz charms inspired by feline companions.

They’re priced at £105/$110 while the Jibbitz charms are priced at $20 and you can shop them at crocs.com and crocs.co.uk.

It marks a number of big named collabs from Crocs, which has recently included Pixar’s Cars, Shrek and McDonald’s.

Lil Nas X laughs off Christian rapper diss song

The rapper recently laughed off the backlash from religious social media users after revealing plans to release Christian music.

The “Old Town Road” singer announced last week that his new music will be taking a new direction after “rejoining Christianity”, but it would seem religious followers aren’t convinced.

Uproar ensued when Lil Nas X shared a snippet of a new song, seemingly called “Angels” to social media, and he captioned the video: “Ya’ll mind if I enter my Christian era?”

“I made one snippet about wanting god to give me hope a few days ago and already like 5 Christian rappers have conceptualized, wrote, recorded, and shot music videos in their grandma’s basements for diss songs about me. We really back”, the Grammy winner teased.