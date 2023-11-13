Crocs and McDonald’s are teaming up for the ultimate collab – and this is when it’s being released.

For the first time ever, the fast food and fashion brands are releasing a collection of clogs in the instantly recognisable red and yellow colours.

The Crocs x McDonald’s collab will be released on 14 November via crocs.co.uk and crocs.com.

The limited edition clogs will come in the classic Crocs silhouette, with an all-over red colour alongside yellow detailing on the strap.

The strap’s connection point showcases McDonald’s fries logo, while a bigger design is printed on the clog’s footbed.

The Crocs come in the red and yellow colours of McDonald’s. (Crocs)

There’s also a range of Jibbitz to decorate your McDonald’s Crocs with, that will be available with every pair.

They’re themed around McDonald’s staples including the Big Mac, fries, the Golden Arches or packaging like the McNuggets carton or drink cup.

The limited edition Jibbitz line-up can also be purchased separately as a pack of five for £20 if you want to decorate your current pair.

The limited edition clogs come with five Jibbitz inspired by McDonald’s. (Crocs)

It follows up some recent big collaborations from Crocs, which included a Barbie range in the summer.

The clog brand dropped some limited edition shoes inspired by the pop culture icon alongside the release of the box office breaking film.

Other sold-out launches have included Pixar’s Cars, with Lightning McQueen and Mater clogs released as well as a Shrek-inspired clog.

You can find out more about the upcoming Crocs x McDonald’s collection below including prices and where to shop.

How to get Crocs x McDonald’s collab

They’re being released from 12pm local time on 14 November and they’ll be available to buy from a number of retailers.

In the UK this includes crocs.co.uk, and other retailers including JD Sports and Foot Locker.

In the US you’ll be able to buy the Crocs x McDonald’s collab at crocs.com.

It’s been confirmed that the collection will be priced from £20, with the pair of clogs priced at £65.