Police in Northern Ireland who are investigating the death of Odhrán Kelly have said they are keeping an “open mind regarding the motive” for his killing.

Odhrán Kelly, a 23-year-old nursing assistant, was found dead on Edward Street in Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday (3 December) near a burning car. He was named by police on Wednesday (6 December) after his body was formally identified by his family.

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into Kelly’s death. Two women, aged 43 and 36, have been charged with assisting an offender in the case, while two 31-year-old men who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Shortly after news of his death was confirmed, Kelly’s mother Jacqui Murray described him as a “beautiful boy” who had been taken too soon.

Odhrán Kelly murder investigation in its ‘early stages’

The PSNI has said the investigation is still in its early stages and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to interview people who remain in custody.

“I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and am following a number of lines of enquiry.

You may like to watch

“We would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 370 03/12/23.”

Northern Irish LGBTQ+ charity The Rainbow Project was among the groups that gathered in Lurgan on Wednesday evening (6 December) for a vigil in Kelly’s memory.

Rest in power Odhran.



This evening, with many hundreds of others, a representative of the Rainbow Project attended the vigil held in memory of Odhran Kelly in Lurgan. All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YDtgRFdzu9 — The Rainbow Project (@TRPNI) December 6, 2023

“All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” The Rainbow Project said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“We know there will be concern and anxiety in the LGBTQ+ community about what may have happened to Odhrán. We repeat the call of the PSNI not to speculate and that if anyone has any information that could assist them in their investigation, including around any potential motives, they should contact PSNI or Crimestoppers on 0800-555111.”

Local Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson said the local community was “devastated” by Kelly’s death.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to Odhrán Kelly’s mum Jacqui, his brother Paul, his wider family circle, and all who knew and loved him,” Tennyson wrote on X.

“The entire community in Lurgan is devastated at the loss of a young person with his whole life ahead of him. May he rest in peace.”