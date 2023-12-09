Groom from viral $89 million wedding could spend life in prison

Jacob LaGrone, the groom from a $89 million wedding that went viral in November, is now facing life in prison after allegedly shooting at three police officers.

LaGrone, 29, who married car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway, 26, in a lavish multi-million dollar, five-day ceremony in Paris that went viral on TikTok, is now facing a possible life sentence for allegedly shooting at several Texas police officers in March.

According to The Washington Post, LaGrone was then indicted in March on three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, which is reportedly a first-degree felony in Texas.

State officials explained that LaGrone’s charges came after an incident on 14 March this year, in which police responded to calls about a gun being fired at a home. When three police officers attended the scene, LaGrone allegedly “fired upon” them.

An indictment seen by The Washington Post states LaGrone “did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury” on the police officers, and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm”.

If convicted, he could face a sentence ranging from five years in prison to life imprisonment.

LaGrone was reportedly offered a plea bargain deal of 25 years in prison by the Tarrant County district attorney’s office in August. He was also seen in court in late November for a motion hearing related to the charges, just days after his wedding went viral on TikTok.

Neither LaGrone nor Brockway have made public statements about the charges.

The couple’s five-day nuptials – described as the “wedding of the century” by planners – reportedly included a stay at the Palace of Versailles, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, fireworks at the Eiffel Tower, private jet transfers for their guests, and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine performing at the ceremony.