Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her 2024 UK and European tour dates

Doja Cat recently announced details of a UK and European tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The rapper will bring The Scarlet Tour to arena venues next summer, as well as a string of festivals.

She’ll perform in the likes of Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and London as well as Amsterdam and Paris.

The “Paint the Town Red” singer will then head festivals in Lisbon and Gdynia in June and July.

The singer opened the tour in October in North America and performed hits including “Woman”, “Say So”, “Need to Know” and “Kiss Me More”.

This was alongside tracks from her latest LP including “Agora Hills”, “Demons” and “Attention”.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this week, with a number of presales taking place ahead of the general sale.

You may like to watch

You can find out everything we know so far including ticket prices, seating plan info and more for Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Doja Cat ticket prices?

During the first presale it was confirmed that tickets will be priced at the following:

Standing tickets – £98.35

Seated tickets – £81.45 – £1134.95

VIP packages – £218.75 / £233.75 / £396.75 / £473.75

This is the seating plan for Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour in the UK and Europe. (Ticketmaster)

This is the seating plan for Doja Cat’s show at London’s O2 Arena. Fans can expect a similar layout at other dates on the tour including Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle.

It features tiered seating and a general admission standing section.

When do tickets go on sale?

They’ll go on general sale from 12pm on 14 December via Ticketmaster.

You can find out about the presales taking place across the week on PinkNews.