Slipknot announce 2024 UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Slipknot have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a string of headline arena shows in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 5 December in Amsterdam and head to the likes of Dortmund, Stuttgart, Zurich and Paris.

The group will then headline dates in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham in the UK.

They’ll finish up the run with a date at London’s O2 Arena on 20 December.

You may like to watch

It’ll mark 25 years since the release of their self-titled debut album in 1999, which features the likes of “Wait and Bleed” and “Spit It Out”.

“It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we’ve been back ever since,” said Clown. “The memories I have from all those times are life-changing, and we’re ready to make more.”

They’ll be joined by special guests Bleed From Within across the UK and European run.

You can find out everything we know about tickets below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They’ll go on general sale at 9am on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from 9am on 13 December for O2 priority and Three customers. These can be accessed using the mobile apps.

A Live Nation presale will then take place from 9am on 14 December, to access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to Slipknot’s artist page.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced from £59.30.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.