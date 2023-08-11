The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is giving the neighbours something to talk about as a housewife embarking on a lesbian romance in Morgan Wade’s “campy and fun” video for “Fall In Love With Me”.

The reality TV star, 51, is making light of rumours that she’s romantically involved with rising country star Wade, 28, by playing the singer’s love interest in her latest music video, which channels plenty of sapphic sexual tension and Real Housewives-esque glitz.

Speculation that Richard and Wade may be dating came amid Richards’ announcement last month that she had separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

Richards later clarified that she and Wade were simply “good friends”, before the pair decided to turn the tables on the tabloids and “troll the trolls” by announcing that they would let a fictional romance play out on camera in Wade’s “Fall In Love With Me” video.

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards and her trademark splits in the “Fall In Love With Me” music video. (Morgan Wade/YouTube)

Released on Thursday (10 August), the tongue-in-cheek video sees Richards and Wade play new neighbours who flirt and seduce each other from afar through some suggestive home workouts and car-washing

Some hosepipe-drenched undressing even appears to pay homage to Fountain’s of Wayne’s 2003 “Stacey’s Mom” music video, which was itself inspired by the famous pool scene in 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Announcing the video’s release on Instagram, Wade cut through the tabloid and internet buzz to make a serious point about LGBTQ+ representation in country music, writing: “It’s campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space.”

The singer continued: “@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that.

“Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love.”

Fans have been heaping praise on Wade and Richards’ efforts in the comments on Instagram.

“This video is brilliant! Love how y’all trolled the trolls and made an absolutely adorable video”, one viewer wrote.

“Trolling at its very best or truly in love.. we may never know but I’m here for all of it!”, added another.

Catching the apparent Fountains of Wayne reference, one fan declared: “It’s giving Stacie’s Mom [sic]”, while another commended: “This is ridiculously cute and sexy!!! Whewww!!!”

Another notable figure to give the “Fall In Love With Me” video their stamp of approval was none other than Richard’s husband Mauricio, who commented “so good” under Wade’s post, along with three fire emojis.

Wade has previously said that while she finds dating rumours about herself and Halloween Kills star Richards “weird”, she’s happy to use the unexpected press attention to help champion same-sex love.

“We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music,” Wade told 103.5 Kiss FM recently. “I’m not mad about that. I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.’”

Kyle Richards (right) has been forced to address rumours about her relationship with singer Morgan Wade (left). (Ella Hovsepian/Getty)

Richards previously added in a promotional video for the video: “If they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

Neither Richards – who has appeared on every season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) since the show’s inception in 2011 – nor Wade have publicly come out as LGBTQ+.

However, other Real Housewives stars have brought some LGBTQ+ visibility to the popular reality TV franchise over the years, including Jenna Lyons, who recently became the first out gay housewife on The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY), as well as The Real Housewives of Miami‘s Julia Lemigova, who is married to tennis star Martina Navratilova.

Meanwhile, Richard’s former RHOBH castmate star Taylor Armstrong recently came out as bisexual after joining The Real Housewives of Orange County as a ‘friend of the housewives’ for its current 17th season.