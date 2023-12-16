All 13 seasons of Doctor Who ranked from worst to best

As Russell T Davies ushers in a new era of Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, we ranked all 13 seasons of the rebooted sci-fi series so far.

If there is one thing Whovians are known for, it’s being fiercely protective of their favourite Doctor.

Since Christopher Eccleston came aboard the TARDIS as the ninth Doctor in the 2005 reboot, the coveted role has been passed on to David Tennant as the 10th (and 14th) Doctor, Matt Smith as the 11th Doctor, Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor and finally, Jodie Whittaker, who made history as the first female Doctor.

Over the past 18 years and counting, we’ve seen these five Time Lord incarnations travel through time and space defeating deadly threats and ferocious foes with the help of their ever-rotating list of human companions.

The below ranking follows the series as laid out on BBC iPlayer (including specials) and considers the most memorable episodes and moments, each respective Doctor’s impact within the breadth of the entire show, rewatchability levels, popularity among fans, and the nebulous category of vibes.

Allons-y! Or should we say Geronimo?