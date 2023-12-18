Eurovision: 12 times Olly Alexander proved himself a powerful queer icon

Years & Years singer, It’s A Sin star and British queer icon Olly Alexander has been announced as the UK’s entrant for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, and understandably, the gays are gagged.

Since he released his debut album Communion with Years & Years in 2015, which included chart-topping single “King”, Olly Alexander has become a staple artist in Britain’s music scene.

He’s achieved two number one albums and ten top 40 singles, while his turn as Ritchie Tozer in Russell T Davies’ 2021 Aids drama It’s A Sin was one of the most talked about UK acting debuts of the decade so far. He’s even got his own wax work at Madame Tussauds in London.

He’s got huge star power, so is expected to turn it out at Eurovison next year. The song he’s set to enter the contest with is yet to be released, but it’s written with Danny L Harle – famed for his work with queer favourites Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Rina Sawayama, and Dua Lipa. Basically, he’s doing Eurovision for the gays.

These are Olly Alexander’s 12 most unapologetically queer moments.