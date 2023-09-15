Years & Years singer Olly Alexander has expressed his “shock” at being the latest star to be immortalised at London’s iconic wax figure museum, Madame Tussauds.

From October, the wax model of the “Sweet Talker” singer will stand alongside a legion of other queer music legends at the London tourist attraction, including Queen’s Freddie Mercury, “Flowers” superstar Miley Cyrus, and Ziggy Stardust himself, David Bowie.

Despite having two number one albums (2015’s Communion and 2022’s Night Call) and being nominated for a ‘Best Actor’ BAFTA for his role as Ritchie Tozer in Russell T Davies’ groundbreaking drama It’s A Sin, the 33-year-old was still “Starstruck” after learning that he’d earned a place in the wax hall of fame.

“I’m completely overwhelmed and honestly in shock and disbelief to think I’ve been made into a figure for the iconic Madame Tussauds London,” he shared in a statement, adding that his “brain simply cannot process it”.

Footage shared on social media by Alexander shows him posing, having his head measured, and his eyeballs checked to ensure they match the fake ones used on the wax model.

The full wax model is yet to be revealed, but Madame Tussauds has confirmed that the model’s creation began last September, when expert artists had to capture “hundreds” of Olly Alexander’s precise measurements – even his teeth had to be moulded exactly.

“Getting to be involved in the process was so cool and I feel very honoured to have been so lovingly sculpted into such a gorgeous figure,” the “King” singer added.

The waxwork Olly Alexander will become a permanent fixture at London’s Madame Tussauds in the capital’s Baker Street, and will remain the only place in the world where his exact replica exists.

Olly Alexander’s wax figure is coming in October. (Madame Tussauds London)

Madame Tussauds’ general manager, Tim Waters, said that it was Alexander’s influence as an LGBTQ+ superstar that led to the decision to immortalise him at the attraction.

“He’s transforming the music landscape for artists and fans alike and his powerful role in It’s A Sin has left a real legacy of positive change for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond,” he shared.

Though fans can’t yet see the sculpture, they’re already obsessed with the fact that their idol has been commemorated in such a way.

“This is amazing. I’m so unbelievably proud of this human. I can’t wait to see it,” wrote one fan on social media, while another shared that they were “close to tears” at seeing the wax model come together.

A third fan added: “I’m so happy for you! You deserve it so much!”

In addition to releasing three successful albums and bringing AIDS awareness to the forefront of the national conversation with It’s A Sin, Alexander was also recently awarded a BRIT Billion award for reaching one billion streams in the UK with Years & Years.