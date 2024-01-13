Here’s why Mae Martin isn’t in Taskmaster Champion of Champions

Taskmaster has paid tribute to its former champion Mae Martin, who won’t be appearing in its special third Champion of Champions episode.

Comedian Martin, who won series 15, becoming the first-ever non-binary contestant to do so, won’t be making an appearance in the upcoming spin-off, despite being used in the show’s promotional video.

The Feel Good star has instead entrusted their place to runner-up Kiell Smith-Bynoe, an actor known best for his role in the show Ghosts.

Smith-Bynoe will be joined by series 11 winner Sarah Kendall, series 12 winner Morgana Robinson, series 13 winner Sophie Duker and series 14 winner Dara Ó Briain.

Why won’t Mae Martin be appearing in Taskmaster Champion of Champions?

Martin, who rang in the new year by revealing they’re in a new relationship with queer Survivor star Parvati Shallow, is unable to appear in Taskmaster’s third Champion of Champions series due to a scheduling conflict.

Addressing their absence due to working in the US, Martin said: “I am absolutely fuming at the fact that I am unable to participate in Taskmaster’s Champion of Champions.

“I would love nothing more than to fight for the title of ultimate champion and spend another week of my life being ridiculed by Greg.

“I am, however, confident in the choice to send Kiell to fight on my behalf. He is an agile and profoundly competitive young man, and also much much cooler and funnier than me, so we should have it in the bag.”

Martin teased that there could be “some surprises so that [their] presence is felt” throughout the series, before adding:”Good luck Kiell, I am holding my breath from the US and rooting for you.”

Taskmaster’s third Champion of Champions, consisting of just one episode, will air on Sunday 14 January at 9pm on Channel 4.