The new cast of Traitors US is a wild ride of drag legends and UK politicians

The Traitors US has found its all-new star-studded cast for season two, and it looks like the drama is going to be explosive.

Host Alan Cumming – and his pet dog Lala – will be welcoming 18 stars to a castle in the Scottish Highlands to complete missions and seek out the Traitors among them.

Last season, Big Brother and Survivor star Cirie Fields took home the cash $250,000 cash prize after convincing her Faithful co-stars that she was one of them, only to reveal herself as a Traitor at the last minute.

Will anyone be able to pull the wool over people’s eyes this season? Who has it in them to betray their teammates? And who can sniff out a Traitor before they get too close to the cash?

Alan Cumming and his dog Lala are ready to host a new cast in ithe Scottish Highlands. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Let’s see this year’s juicy line-up.

Making up the majority of this year’s cast are a handful of reality TV stars, who know how to handle their drama.

From Love Island USA, there’s fan-favourite Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen, and from across the pond is Love Island UK legend Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

They’ll be joined by The Challenge alumni Chris ‘C.T’ Tamburello and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio.

Repping team Big Brother are reality stars Dan Gheeslin and Janele Pierzina, while drag star Peppermint will be coming from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Peppermint will join the new cast of The Traitors US. (Getty/Monica Schipper)

As if there weren’t already enough drama queens in the mix, there’s a whole host of Real Housewives moving into the Highlands castle, including Larsa Pippen from the Miami franchise, Tamra Judge from the Orange County franchise, and Sherée Whitfield and Phaedra Parks from the Atlanta franchise.

Hopefully well-trained in how to fish out a Traitor are Survivor stars Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine. They’ll be joined by world-renowned Dancing With The Stars choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Other reality stars joining this season are Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid from Shahs of Sunset, Kevin Krieder from Bling Empire, Peter Weber from The Bachelor, and Trishelle Cannatella from Real World: Las Vegas.

There are two sports stars in this year’s cast: Deontay Wilder, a pro boxer and former WBC heavyweight title-holder, and Marcus Jordan, a basketball player and the son of sporting legend Michael Jordan.

And, finally, the whole crew of Traitors and Faithfuls will be joined by former UK member of parliament John Bercow. You know, just to really mix things up.

The deliciously drama-filled reality series is set to air early in 2024 and, with this line-up, you just know it’s going to be one thrilling season.