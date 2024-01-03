Britney Spears reportedly working with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels on new music

Britney Spears might be planning her big music comeback after all, according to new reports that the pop legend is working with both Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to pen some new tracks.

Fans weren’t exactly holding their breath for new music from Spears, who is two years out of her controversial conservatorship.

The “Everytime” singer even said in her bestselling 2023 memoir The Woman In Me that she planned to put her music career on pause while she worked on rebuilding her life.

Britney Spears is reportedly working with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels on new music. (Getty/Jason Squires)

“My music career is not my focus at the moment,” she wrote in the memoir.

“Right now it’s time to get my spiritual life in order, to pay attention to the little things, to slow down….being an entertainer was great, but over the last 5 years my passion to entertain in front of a live audience has lessened. I do it for myself now. I feel God more when I’m alone.”

But, if all the rumours are true, Spears might have had a change of heart.

Across December and January, publications claimed that beloved songwriters Charlie XCX and Julia Michaels had been enlisted to work on new music for the “Gimme More” singer.

Last month, The US Sun reported that Charli XCX had signed on to Spears’ latest project.

Charli, who is a certified bop-maker in her own right, has already written tracks for stars like will.i.am, Blondie, Gwen Stefani, Madison Beer, Raye, Camilla Cabello, Sean Mendes, and Selena Gomez, so there’s no doubt she knows how to make a hit.

Claims of Charli working with Spears were shortly followed by a report from Page Six that Julia Michaels had also signed on to work with the “Toxic” singer.

Charli XCX is no stranger to writing hit tracks for pop stars. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Much like Charli XCX, Michaels has written plenty of chart-topping hits in her time, for artists like Anne-Marie, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran. Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ellie Goulding – to name a few.

She also wrote the lyrics for the original music in Disney’s latest animated motion picture Wish. Already, the film’s stand-out song “This Wish” has been nominated for a number of awards.

If both reports are true, Spears will have a guaranteed hit on her hands thanks to her exceptional new team.

Although Britney has recently lent her voice to fellow music legends like Elton John and will.i.am for their songs “Hold Me Closer” and “Mind Your Business” respectively, the pop diva hasn’t released her own record in eight years.

Spears’ last album was the 2016 record Glory, after which, she decided to put her music career on pause.

Fans weren’t holding their breath for new music from Britney Spears. (Getty)

In 2019, Spears announced that she’d be taking an “indefinite work hiatus” and cancelled her Las Vegas residency.

In The Woman In Me, she explained that the decision to step away from the music industry was partially because her conservatorship had left her traumatised, and partially an act of rebellion against her father Jamie Spears, who was financially benefitting from her music sales.

Now that Spears is a free woman, could she be assembling her own pop music Avengers squad?

We’re crossing our fingers and toes!