Kylie Minogue confirms dates and ticket details for her Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue has announced the first dates for her Las Vegas residency.

The Voltaire show will head to The Venetian in Las Vegas in November 2023 until January 2024.

It’s billed as “more than just a residency” and will see the pop icon perform her greatest hits.

The show will officially open on 3 November and run until at least 27 January.

VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/1W1xViYD6t — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 28, 2023

During a press conference in Los Angeles she said the show will be a one-of-a-kind experience for fans as it’ll be an intimate show.

She added: “I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ‘oh, this feels like a Vegas show’.

“I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.”

“I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

This comes after the announcement of her only headline UK show of 2023, which will take place at Leicester’s Victoria Park as part of BBC Radio 2’s festival.

She also made a surprise appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball to perform her viral hit “Padam Padam” at Wembley Stadium.

Fans can expect to hear material from her extensive record-breaking back catalogue, from “Better the Devil You Know” to “Confide In Me” to “Spinning Around” to “All the Lovers”.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets below.

Kylie Minogue Las Vegas dates

It was confirmed by the singer that the residency will begin in November and run until at least January 2024.

The first run of shows have now been confirmed, and they’ll take place on the following dates:

🗓️ Confirmed dates for @kylieminogue’s Las Vegas residency:



November 3rd, 2023

November 4th, 2023

November 10th, 2023

November 11th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

December 9th, 2023

January 19th, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 26th, 2024

January 27th, 2024#MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/EADeFPZurE — Kylie Minogue Central (@MinogueCentral) August 5, 2023

How to get Kylie Minogue tickets for her Las Vegas residency

It’s been confirmed that the first presale will take place from 10:30am PDT on 7 August via Ticketmaster.

This is an exclusive Ticketmaster Travel Package, which includes “private roundtrip airport transfer service, luxury accommodations at The Venetian Resort, package-exclusive gifts as well as backstage tour, a private Voltaire table with caviar service for Kylie’s performance, a resort food and beverage credit”.

You don’t need any codes to access this presale, just log in to your Ticketmaster account, head to the Kylie Minogue artist page and select your preferred date.

You’ll then be directed to a queue and “be assigned a random place in line (alongside everyone else who also arrives before Voltaire Starring Kylie Minogue begins)”.

While the general sale will then take place from 9 August and you can find out more on the venue’s website. Tickets for the general sale are also expected to be released via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.